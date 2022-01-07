Dayspring Outreach Center helps tornado survivors stay warm this winter

DAWSON SPRINGS, Ky. (WFIE) - Several inches of snow are on the ground in Dawson Springs, and temperatures have been below freezing for several days.

For survivors of December’s deadly tornadoes, staying warm is yet another battle families have to fight.

Many homes were completely destroyed by the storms, but some families whose homes suffered damage are still living in them.

Gas lines, however, have not been restored to many of the hardest hit neighborhoods in Dawson Springs, forcing families to rely on kerosene heaters to heat their entire home.

“There was one family that was in a home that was already down to 56 degrees in their home. They wanted to know if we had any kerosene heaters or anything, which we did, so we quickly went and took the kerosene heater to them. Hopefully they stayed warm over night,” said Kathy Redden, the senior pastor at Dayspring Assembly of God.

Through her church, Redden and others have opened the Dayspring Outreach Center (DOC) on South Main St. in Dawson Springs.

She and her team have been working since the Dec. 10 tornadoes to help their community. Now, the biggest battle is fighting the cold.

“We’ve given out all of the kerosene heaters that we have at the present time. We’re just trying to keep these people warm until the gas can be turned on at that end of town,” Redden said.

The DOC is housed in a former bank, leased to the church through US BANCORP. The company is paying for all of the utilities for the church to hold a donation center.

“They actually have leased this facility to us for three months with the option of being here longer,” Redden said.

The thing that makes the DOC unique is that their clothing and supplies are almost exclusively new or unused items. Tornado survivors can come in and get new supplies for free.

“If we don’t have what they need at the present time, we’ll go get it,” Redden said.

Redden added that they’ve already gone out and purchased items like car seats, mattresses and medicine for people.

The DOC is located at 119 S Main St. in Dawson Springs. They are normally open seven says a week.

Monday through Friday they are open 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Saturdays they are open 9 a.m. to noon, and on Sundays from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m.

If you need supplies, you can simply go to their location and check out their inventory. If they don’t have what you need, Redden says you can ask and they will get it for you.

If you would like to donate to the DOC, you can do so by visiting their Facebook page.

Copyright 2022 WFIE. All rights reserved.