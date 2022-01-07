Brighter, Colder

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Mostly sunny and cold as high temps only reach the lower 20s...which is 20-degrees below normal. Wind chills dropping to zero to -8 during the morning.

Saturday, morning sunshine then becoming mostly cloudy with scattered afternoon rain. High temps in the lower 40s behind breezy southerly winds. Saturday night, rain likely as lows drop into the upper 30s.

Sunday, rain ending early then mostly cloudy as high temps remain in the lower 40s. Sunday night, clear skies and colder as lows drop into the upper teens.

