Breezy, warmer, rain likely this weekend

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - One more night of bitterly cold temperatures ahead before warmer weather and rain chances return this weekend. Most of us topped out in the upper teens to low 20s this afternoon. We will only fall a few degrees overnight, bottoming out in the low to mid teens with wind chills in the single digits.

Warmer air will flow in from the south as we head into Saturday. It will be a bit breezy with winds from the south-southeast at around 6 to 12 mph and gusts as high as 24 mph, but that will help push our temperatures into the low 40s by the end of the day Saturday.

Saturday will start out with some sunshine, but our skies will turn mostly cloudy during the afternoon. Scattered showers will also move in from the west Saturday afternoon and evening. Widespread rain is likely overnight Saturday night into Sunday morning, and an isolated thunderstorm may be possible, mainly in western Kentucky. Severe weather is not expected. The last of the rain will taper off to the east-southeast by Sunday afternoon.

That rain is due to a cold front, so as the rain moves out, colder air will move in, and our temperatures will once again drop. We will start out in the lower 40s Sunday morning, but we will fall back through the 30s that afternoon, then through the 20s that night, bottoming out in the upper teens by Monday morning.

Monday and Tuesday will be sunny but chilly with highs in the mid 30s, then our wind direction changes once again Tuesday night, and our highs will be in the mid to upper 40s to near 50° through the second half of the week. We may get an isolated shower Wednesday as that warmer air moves in, but most of us will stay dry from Sunday afternoon until Friday.

