Baumgartner sentenced in Valerie Ruark’s death

WARRICK CO., Ind. (WFIE) - The man convicted in November of the 2019 murder of Valerie Ruark has now been sentenced.

Court records show 46-year-old Brian Baumgartner was sentenced Thursday to a total of 77 years in prison.

He was sentenced for five charges including murder, habitual offender, abuse of a corpse, obstruction of justice, and false informing.

Baumgartner is one of three people accused in Ruark’s death.

Anthony Wolfe was sentenced to 75 years back in June.

Ivory Baumgartner faced charges including conspiracy to commit murder, three counts of assisting a criminal, and four counts of obstruction of justice.

In October, all charges except one count of obstruction of justice were dismissed as part of a plea deal.

She was sentenced to one year of probation.

Valarie Anne Ruark (Cullen) (Source: Facebook)

Copyright 2022 WFIE. All rights reserved.