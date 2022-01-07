Birthday Club
14 News says goodbye to Beth Sweeney

By Jill Lyman
Published: Jan. 7, 2022 at 3:16 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - We are saying goodbye to a long time member of the 14 News family.

Friday was the last day for our assistant news director, Beth Sweeney.

16 years ago, Beth joined us a Sunrise anchor. She has since anchored evening shows, produced newscasts, and was one of the best reporters you could ask for.

She took on the leadership role of assistant news director in 2019 and has helped guide our team through a challenging two years.

Beth will always be part of our family.

We wish her luck on her next adventure, which she plans to announce soon!

