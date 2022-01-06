Winter Weather Advisory

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Colder with occasional snow and blowing snow as high temps drop into the lower 20s. Wind chills dropping into the low single digits this afternoon. Snow accumulation 1 to 3 inches...3-5 inches in western Kentucky. Tonight, partly cloudy, and bitter cold. Low temps dropping to 7-10 degrees. Wind chills dropping to zero to -4.

Friday, mostly sunny and cold as high temps only reach the lower 20s...which is 20-degrees below normal. Wind chills dropping to zero to -6 during the morning.

Saturday, morning sunshine then becoming mostly cloudy with scattered afternoon rain. High temps in the lower 40s behind breezy southerly winds. Saturday night, rain likely as lows drop into the upper 30s.

