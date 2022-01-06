What police are doing after Evansville recorded 15 homicides in 2021

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - In 2021, Evansville Police Department says 15 homicides occurred throughout the year.

While police agree that 15 people murdered is far too many, we spoke with authorities on what they’re doing to stop those numbers from going up.

Sgt. Anna Gray says the homicides that we’ve seen in the city are not typically random acts of violence. Meaning, someone’s not just walking out to their car after leaving a restaurant and getting murdered.

Sgt. Gray says these are cases where there is some history between the victim and the suspect. It’s domestic violence or family-related issues.

Now not to say that those random acts of violence have never happened, and Sgt. Gray says each murder is way too many, but she says at least EPD can look at the situation and know there aren’t people randomly running around the city killing others.

So we asked, what can you do to prevent a horrific crime like murder from happening?

“Sometimes, there are signs. Sometimes there are some red flags in an individual,” Sgt. Gray said. “And it’s hard for us to know what’s going on in a personal relationship, but if someone comes forward or if family members come forward and they say this individual is starting to experience more violent behaviors or there’s a domestic violence situation. Maybe the victim’s family needs to get involved and call us. Those types of things, so maybe we can get involved.”

So it comes back down to if you see something, say something.

When homicides do happen, we always report that anonymous tip line that you can call at EPD if you have any information about the crime.

That tip line is (812) 435-6194.

We asked Detective Amuzie if they actually have any luck with that tip line and how successful they are with getting people to talk.

We’ll have more on that throughout Sunrise.

