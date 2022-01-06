Birthday Club
Viewers share photos and videos of ‘First snow of 2022′

Smoky the dog in Owensboro
Smoky the dog in Owensboro(Mitzi Morris)
By 14 News Staff
Published: Jan. 6, 2022 at 4:59 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - We’ve shown you lots of video of snow covered roadways Thursday, but now let’s see what the snow looks like for you.

[Several roads covered as snow falls across Tri-State]

Several viewers have sent us pictures from their yards or neighborhoods. Some even show kids or pets enjoying (or not enjoying) the cold first snow of 2022.

You can share your pictures or videos too, and take a look at the ones that have already been submitted. It might take a little while for your new submissions to be approved.

