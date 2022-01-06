Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Advertisement

Town hall meeting held in Dawson Springs to discuss tornado help

By Declan Loftus
Published: Jan. 5, 2022 at 6:30 PM CST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HOPKINS CO., Ky. (WFIE) - In Dawson Springs, a town hall meeting was held Wednesday at the city’s community center.

Residents and storm victims had the chance to speak with officials from FEMA and the American Red Cross.

In turn, both organizations told those in attendance what they need to do to benefit from the assistance being offered.

Mayor Chris Smiley echoed the thoughts presented and is encouraging those in need to get registered.

“If they get a denial letter from FEMA, they still need to come down and bring that letter with them. Don’t throw it in the wastebasket. They could have denied it for anything, like a wrong birthday. So you need to come check it out. Don’t throw it in the wastebasket,” said Mayor Smiley.

The mayor added that another town hall meeting is tentatively planned for next week at First Baptist Church.

Copyright 2022 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police: Meth lab found in car after a traffic stop
Police: Meth lab found in car after traffic stop
Wayne County Sheriff's Deputy Sean Riley
Deputy Sean Riley laid to rest
Name released of driver killed in Daviess Co. crash
One person killed in collision in Henderson Co.
Trooper John S. Horton was killed during a traffic stop.
NC trooper, detained driver die after being hit by trooper’s brother during traffic stop

Latest News

Ind. reports 542 new COVID cases in Vanderburgh Co., high numbers in other counties
COVID cases are on the rise in Vanderburgh County.
Vanderburgh County sees steep rise in COVID-19 cases
Dawson Springs restaurant reopens for first time after deadly tornado
Dawson Springs restaurant reopens for first time since deadly tornados
Dawson Springs town hall
Dawson Springs town hall