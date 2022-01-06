Town hall meeting held in Dawson Springs to discuss tornado help

HOPKINS CO., Ky. (WFIE) - In Dawson Springs, a town hall meeting was held Wednesday at the city’s community center.

Residents and storm victims had the chance to speak with officials from FEMA and the American Red Cross.

In turn, both organizations told those in attendance what they need to do to benefit from the assistance being offered.

Mayor Chris Smiley echoed the thoughts presented and is encouraging those in need to get registered.

“If they get a denial letter from FEMA, they still need to come down and bring that letter with them. Don’t throw it in the wastebasket. They could have denied it for anything, like a wrong birthday. So you need to come check it out. Don’t throw it in the wastebasket,” said Mayor Smiley.

The mayor added that another town hall meeting is tentatively planned for next week at First Baptist Church.

Copyright 2022 WFIE. All rights reserved.