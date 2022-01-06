Thursday Sunrise Headlines

(WFIE) - We are on alert for snow moving into the Tri-State today.

Crews are giving advice ahead of the snow expected later today, including what you should have in your car.

We’re taking a look back at Evansville homicides last year. Evansville police say 15 homicides happened last year in the city. Jessica Costello is live this morning with what police are doing to stop those numbers from growing.

Today marks one year since the January 6 attacks on the Capitol. President Biden is expected to address the nation this morning.

