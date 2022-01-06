Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Business FAQ
Advertisement

Taco Bell to offer monthly taco subscription

Taco Bell is selling a $10 monthly taco subscription for members of its reward program.
Taco Bell is selling a $10 monthly taco subscription for members of its reward program.(CNN via CNN Newsource)
By CNN Staff
Published: Jan. 6, 2022 at 9:18 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Lovers of Taco Bell can get a discount when they prepay for their daily fix.

The fast-food chain is rolling out a new subscription service called the Taco Lover’s Pass.

For $10 month, customers can get one taco a day for 30 straight days.

A variety of tacos are offered with the subscription, including soft tacos, crunchy tacos, and the popular Doritos Locos tacos.

Customers can sign up for the Taco Lover’s Pass starting Thursday, but only if they are members of the restaurant’s rewards program and have downloaded its app.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Anthony Allbritton.
Man arrested after overnight chase in Evansville
Alert Day WFIE
Accumulating snow Thursday
Officials say the Cochise County Attorney’s Office has indicted 34-year-old Melissa Green and...
Couple left 11-year-old son home alone for weeks, deputies say
Crews respond to apartment complex fire in Evansville
Police: Meth lab found in car after a traffic stop
Police: Meth lab found in car after traffic stop

Latest News

People line up at a COVID-19 testing center Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022, in San Fernando, Calif....
WHO: Record weekly jump in COVID-19 cases as omicron surges
Ghislaine Maxwell, left, speaks to her defense attorney Jeffrey Pagliuca after the reading of...
Maxwell trial juror retains lawyer with verdict in jeopardy
SR 662 in Warrick County.
Several roads covered as snow falls across Tri-State
This booking photograph provided by the N.H. Attorney General's office shows Kayla Montgomery,...
Wife of missing girl’s father charged with welfare fraud
Kristin Kapser from the Washington News Bureau reports from the Bureau's roof on Jan. 6, 2021.
Looking back: How our Washington News Bureau covered the Jan. 6 attack