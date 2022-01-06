Birthday Club
Snow starting to cover Tri-State roads

SR 662 in Warrick County.
SR 662 in Warrick County.(Sgt. Todd Ringle Twitter)
By 14 News Staff
Published: Jan. 6, 2022 at 8:39 AM CST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
TRI-STATE (WFIE) - Many areas around the Tri-State are experiencing the first snow of the season Thursday.

With the snow comes reported accidents and power outages.

Kentucky State Police Trooper Corey King tweeted a video of snow covering US 431 just south of Owensboro.

He is advising motorists to use caution as they travel Thursday morning and remember to increase your following distance, make sure your headlights are on and remember to have an emergency kit in your car just in case.

Indiana State Trooper Sgt. Todd Ringle also tweeted similar tips as snow continues to fall in Southern Indiana.

Evansville police say they are working several accidents Thursday morning. They ask motorists to give yourself extra time to get where you need to go.

Snow is also starting to cover roads in Warrick County.

In Princeton, Duke Energy is reporting over 2,300 customers without power in the area. You can keep updated on their outage map.

In Kentucky, Kenergy is reporting an outage affecting just over 400 customers in Webster and Hopkins County. They say this happened after an accident caused a broken poll.

Crews are en route to get power restored.

Send us your snow videos and pictures here.

