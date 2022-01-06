Snow starting to cover Tri-State roads

TRI-STATE (WFIE) - Many areas around the Tri-State are experiencing the first snow of the season Thursday.

With the snow comes reported accidents and power outages.

Kentucky State Police Trooper Corey King tweeted a video of snow covering US 431 just south of Owensboro.

The snow is now falling in our post district. Use caution as you commute



Slow down✅

Increase following distance ✅

Headlamps on✅

Defrost on✅

Emergency kit✅

Charged 📱 ✅



(Footage: US 431 south of #Owensboro)@kystatepolice pic.twitter.com/0iKd6HYrw0 — Trooper Corey King (@KingofKSP) January 6, 2022

He is advising motorists to use caution as they travel Thursday morning and remember to increase your following distance, make sure your headlights are on and remember to have an emergency kit in your car just in case.

Indiana State Trooper Sgt. Todd Ringle also tweeted similar tips as snow continues to fall in Southern Indiana.

When it’s snowing please activate your headlights! You want to be seen by other motorists. Drive safe! pic.twitter.com/SeTRkYDDcX — Sgt. Todd Ringle (@ISPEvansville) January 6, 2022

Evansville police say they are working several accidents Thursday morning. They ask motorists to give yourself extra time to get where you need to go.

The EPD is working a lot of accidents this morning. Please give yourself time to get to where you are going, slow down sooner than you think you need to and be safe. pic.twitter.com/QlZ1SfRfum — Evansville Police (@EvansvillePD) January 6, 2022

Snow is also starting to cover roads in Warrick County.

Warrick: SR662 at I-69

Many roadways are snow covered and the snow continues to fall. Please slow down and drive carefully. pic.twitter.com/GNEYJ0JSA2 — Sgt. Todd Ringle (@ISPEvansville) January 6, 2022

In Princeton, Duke Energy is reporting over 2,300 customers without power in the area. You can keep updated on their outage map.

In Kentucky, Kenergy is reporting an outage affecting just over 400 customers in Webster and Hopkins County. They say this happened after an accident caused a broken poll.

Crews are en route to get power restored.

We have an outage affecting 411 members in Webster County and Hopkins County. This outage was caused by a vehicle accident resulting in a broken pole. Crews are en route. Please use caution and take your time when driving in snowy conditions! pic.twitter.com/tZqMLYUoRY — Kenergy Corp (@kenergycorp) January 6, 2022

