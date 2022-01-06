Birthday Club
Snow done, bitter wind chills still a concern.

By Jeff Lyons
Published: Jan. 6, 2022 at 2:06 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) -Most of the Tri-State picked up the first accumulating snow of the winter on Thursday. We had between 1 and 2″ in the Evansville area, with 4″ reported at Central City and less than an inch north of I-64. As the snow moves east, frigid air will move in overnight and force Friday’s low into the single digits. Wind chills will make it feel as cold as 5 below zero. A rapid warmup on the way for the weekend as winds shift to the south. On Saturday afternoon, highs will reach the upper 30s and lower 40s. Rain likely by Saturday night through Sunday. Highs on Sunday will again hit the low 40s. Another blast of Arctic air will push us back into the teens by Monday morning. Highs on Monday and Tuesday will stay in the 30s, then we will warm into the upper 40s for Wednesday and Thursday

