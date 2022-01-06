Sex offender from Evansville sentenced to 25 years in federal prison

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Officials from the U.S. Attorney’s Office say an Evansville man was sentenced to 25 years in federal prison for the production and distribution of sexually explicit material involving minors.

According to court documents, in February 2018, Evansville Police discovered Wesley Trafford was using fake social media accounts to ask underage girls for nude photographs.

Trafford had previously been convicted of child exploitation in September 2014 in Vanderburgh County, and is a registered sex offender.

“Every parent and child should be aware of the dangers lurking online. Often, the person on the other side of the screen is not who they pretend to be, and in fact may be a serial sexual predator seeking additional minor victims. Recidivist sex offenders against children are a particular federal priority, and my office will work tirelessly to hold them accountable,” said U.S. Attorney Zachary A. Myers. “The serious consequences imposed today are an important part of protecting the public and demonstrating to would-be offenders that they will be found, and they will be brought to justice.”

