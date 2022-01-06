Remembering the insurrection at the US Capitol one year later

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - On Jan. 6, 2021, protestors gathered around the steps of the U.S. Capitol in Washington D.C. in an effort to overturn the results of the 2020 presidential election.

Those protests quickly turned to riots, as people overpowered security and entered the Capitol walls — leading to insurrection.

One year later, hundreds of people are facing criminal charges for breaching the Capitol doors.

Pastor Brian Gibson from HIS Church in Owensboro went to peacefully protest the election results, but did not enter the Capitol.

“I was frozen, I had spoken all day the day before and so what I did was I stopped at my hotel,” Gibson said in an interview with 14 News last January. “I got a call and they said that someone has breached the Capitol and I couldn’t believe it. I condemn 100 percent them breaching those Capitol doors. They should not have done that.”

Gibson faced backlash for posting pictures with rioters, even though he himself never entered the building.

Others, like Lori Vinson, did enter the Capitol walls. Vinson said in an interview with 14 News last January that she wouldn’t change a thing.

”I was there for a peaceful protest, and that’s what I was doing,” Vinson said. “I felt like I have done nothing wrong, and I wouldn’t change it.”

Lori and her husband Thomas were arrested back in February and pleaded guilty in July to violent entry and disorderly conduct on Capitol grounds.

Indiana Senator Mike Braun originally vowed to object the election results, but then reversed course hours after the rioters tore through the U.S. Capitol.

Braun released the following statement to 14 News on Thursday.

“The illegal breach of the Capitol on January 6, 2021 was tragic day and should be universally condemned. Criminals who illegally entered the Capitol, assaulted law enforcement, and disrupted debate over the certification of the election results are being held accountable in court, as they should be. Sadly, politicians and the media have spent the last year distorting the facts and seeking to exploit this tragedy, but I am focused on real solutions to ensure this cannot happen again like making sure the Capitol Police have resources they need to keep the Capitol grounds safe, secure and open to the public.”

Pastor Brian Gibson declined to comment on the anniversary of the Capitol riots.

14 News also reached out to the attorney of the Vinsons, as well as Senator Todd Young and Representatives James Comer and Brett Guthrie for comment. We have not yet heard back from any of them.

