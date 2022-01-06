Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Business FAQ
Advertisement

Remembering the insurrection at the US Capitol one year later

Remembering the attacks on the Captiol one year later.
Remembering the attacks on the Captiol one year later.(14 News)
By Jordan Yaney
Published: Jan. 6, 2022 at 4:22 PM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - On Jan. 6, 2021, protestors gathered around the steps of the U.S. Capitol in Washington D.C. in an effort to overturn the results of the 2020 presidential election.

Those protests quickly turned to riots, as people overpowered security and entered the Capitol walls — leading to insurrection.

One year later, hundreds of people are facing criminal charges for breaching the Capitol doors.

Pastor Brian Gibson from HIS Church in Owensboro went to peacefully protest the election results, but did not enter the Capitol.

“I was frozen, I had spoken all day the day before and so what I did was I stopped at my hotel,” Gibson said in an interview with 14 News last January. “I got a call and they said that someone has breached the Capitol and I couldn’t believe it. I condemn 100 percent them breaching those Capitol doors. They should not have done that.”

Gibson faced backlash for posting pictures with rioters, even though he himself never entered the building.

Others, like Lori Vinson, did enter the Capitol walls. Vinson said in an interview with 14 News last January that she wouldn’t change a thing.

”I was there for a peaceful protest, and that’s what I was doing,” Vinson said. “I felt like I have done nothing wrong, and I wouldn’t change it.”

Lori and her husband Thomas were arrested back in February and pleaded guilty in July to violent entry and disorderly conduct on Capitol grounds.

Indiana Senator Mike Braun originally vowed to object the election results, but then reversed course hours after the rioters tore through the U.S. Capitol.

Braun released the following statement to 14 News on Thursday.

“The illegal breach of the Capitol on January 6, 2021 was tragic day and should be universally condemned. Criminals who illegally entered the Capitol, assaulted law enforcement, and disrupted debate over the certification of the election results are being held accountable in court, as they should be. Sadly, politicians and the media have spent the last year distorting the facts and seeking to exploit this tragedy, but I am focused on real solutions to ensure this cannot happen again like making sure the Capitol Police have resources they need to keep the Capitol grounds safe, secure and open to the public.”

Pastor Brian Gibson declined to comment on the anniversary of the Capitol riots.

14 News also reached out to the attorney of the Vinsons, as well as Senator Todd Young and Representatives James Comer and Brett Guthrie for comment. We have not yet heard back from any of them.

Copyright 2022 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Anthony Allbritton.
Man arrested after overnight chase in Evansville
Alert Day WFIE
Accumulating snow Thursday
Dispatch: Car overturns, hits house in Evansville.
Snow leads to car overturning and hitting house in Evansville
Officials say the Cochise County Attorney’s Office has indicted 34-year-old Melissa Green and...
Couple left 11-year-old son home alone for weeks, deputies say
Ind. reports 542 new COVID cases in Vanderburgh Co., high numbers in other counties

Latest News

President Joe Biden spoke at the U.S. Capitol one year after a pro-Trump mob attacked.
LIVE: Prayer vigil held on Capitol steps on anniversary of insurrection
Indiana COVID-19
5 out of Indiana’s 150 new COVID-19 deaths reported in area counties; Record new case numbers again
A woman was injured by an SUV while waiting for an order inside a Detroit restaurant.
Woman hit by SUV while waiting for order inside Detroit restaurant
The Philadelphia fire department works at the scene of a deadly row house fire in Philadelphia...
No word on cause of Philadelphia house fire that killed 12