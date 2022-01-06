Mayor Watson, Judge-Executive Mattingly to give ‘State of Community’ addresses

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - The Greater Owensboro Chamber of Commerce is set to host its January Rooster Booster breakfast Thursday morning.

Mayor Tom Watson and Judge-Executive Al Mattingly will be in attendance for this month’s Rooster Booster to give the State of the City and State of the County addresses.

That event is set to start at 7:30 a.m.

