KSP: Owensboro man facing charges after leading troopers on pursuit

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - An Owensboro man is currently in custody after state troopers say he led authorities on a pursuit that ended with the driver crashing into a ditch.

According to Kentucky State Police, a state trooper was patrolling US 60 East when he saw a vehicle traveling at 90 miles per hour in a 55 miles-per-hour zone.

KSP officials say when the state trooper tried to stop the vehicle, the driver failed to comply and increased his speed.

When he suspect then turned onto Iceland Road, officials say he failed to see a “T-intersection” and crashed into a ditch.

The trooper was able to take the driver into custody without further incident.

Authorities identified the driver as 19-year-old Isaih Blair of Owensboro.

He was arrested and taken to the Daviess County Detention Center in Owensboro.

Blair is facing the following charges:

Wanton Endangerment 1st Degree-Police Officer

Fleeing/Evading 1st Degree (Motor Vehicle)

Speeding

Operating Under the Influence, 1st Off (Aggravated)

Possession of Marijuana

Failure to Illuminate Headlamps

Disregarding Stop Sign

No Insurance

Failure to Wear Seatbelt

