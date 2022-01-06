Ind. reports 542 new COVID cases in Vanderburgh Co., high numbers in other counties

INDIANA (WFIE) - Wednesday, the Indiana Department of Health reported 12,960 new COVID-19 cases and 39 new deaths.

The pandemic total in the state is 1,299,480 cases and 18,644 deaths.

The state map shows 542 new cases in Vanderburgh County, 184 new cases in Warrick County, 74 new cases in Dubois County, 32 new cases in Perry County, 61 new cases in Posey County, 85 new cases in Gibson County, 27 new cases in Spencer County, and 18 new cases in Pike County.

The map show Spencer, Dubois, and Pike Counties are in yellow. The remainder of our area counties are in red.

Click on the testing map at www.coronavirus.in.gov to find a testing location. Visit ourshot.in.gov to find a vaccination site.

Here are the coronavirus totals in our part of Indiana:

Vanderburgh Co. - 39,424 cases, 515 deaths

Dubois Co. - 9,663 cases, 150 deaths

Warrick Co. - 13,922 cases, 206 deaths

Perry Co. - 3,284 cases, 54 deaths

Posey Co. - 4,629 cases, 46 deaths

Gibson Co. - 7,988 cases, 122 deaths

Spencer Co. - 4,037 cases, 55 deaths

Pike Co. - 2,822 cases, 45 deaths

