Henderson woman facing several charges after chase

Melissa Cobb.
Melissa Cobb.(Henderson County Detention Center)
By 14 News Staff
Published: Jan. 6, 2022 at 6:31 AM CST|Updated: 59 minutes ago
HENDERSON, Ky. (WFIE) - A Henderson woman is in jail after leading officers on a chase Wednesday evening.

Officers were called to the 3100 block of Highway 41 North after a white Jeep drove through a fence.

Authorities say they found the Jeep but took off from officers.

They say the driver didn’t have their headlights on and was driving erratically.

Officers say spike strips were used and the vehicle came to a stop at 10th Street and Noth Elm Street.

Melissa Cobb was arrested on several charges, including criminal mischief, fleeing police and driving under the influence.

