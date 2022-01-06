Birthday Club
Gov. Beshear to give Team Kentucky update

Gov. Andy Beshear
Gov. Andy Beshear(Governor Andy Beshear/Facebook)
By 14 News Staff
Published: Jan. 6, 2022 at 5:40 AM CST
KENTUCKY (WFIE) - Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear will give an update on several things Thursday.

That will include economic development and infrastructure.

He’ll also give an update on coronavirus in the Commonwealth, the omicron variant and vaccinations.

We’re also expecting an update on the storm damage across Kentucky.

You’ll be able to watch that here at 11:30 a.m.

