Deadline to apply for tornado disaster assistance is Feb. 11

(WABI)
By 14 News Staff and Brady Williams
Published: Jan. 5, 2022 at 8:12 PM CST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
KENTUCKY (WFIE) - The deadline to apply for disaster assistance for those impacted by the storms in Kentucky is Feb. 11, 2022.

FEMA officials continue to work to get the word out and help people apply.

They are also telling people what to do if certain applications are rejected.

Click here for latest information on applying.

The Disaster Recovery Centers and Mobile Registration Centers will be closed Thursday, Jan. 6, because of severe weather, but will reopen when it’s safe.

