Dawson Springs restaurant reopens for first time since deadly tornados

DAWSON SPRINGS, Ky. (WFIE) - A Dawson Springs restaurant is back open for the first time since the December 10th tornado.

Nearly every table was full at Ms. Becky’s Place in Dawson Springs Wednesday. People are happy a town staple is back open after closing to recover from the December 10th storm.

Ms. Becky’s granddaughter Kylee James works there and has been helping with the rush.

“We were closed for three weeks. A week with the power, two weeks with the gas lines,” said James. “People coming in on Monday were like ‘I’m so glad ya’ll are open, I was tired of eating canned soup at the house.’”

Ms. Becky’s Place is a go-to spot in the Dawson Springs community. Now it’s a safe place from the damage outside.

“It’s always been a place that everybody’s come and sat down, met with friends and family, and take a minute to relax,” said James. “It really means a lot more now because there’s not really much left of town.”

James says she’s thankful people are still coming in, even though they don’t have much to give themselves.

“Everyone here right now that you see, they lost everything as well and they come and support us,” she said. “They know in trying times we all need all the help we can get.”

All the help, community, and all the comfort food, too.

“It’s probably the most important thing you can get because the sooner we get back to our normal lives, the easier it’ll be for everybody to not necessarily move on from what’s going on, but wrap our heads around it and get back up on our feet again,” James said.

Other than losing a lot of food that went bad while being closed, the staff is thankful only some shingles are missing.

