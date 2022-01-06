Crews called to water rescue in Vanderburgh Co.

VANDERBURGH CO., Ind. (WFIE) - Vanderburgh County Dispatchers say crews were called to reports of a SUV that ran into some water.

It happened in the 6200 block of Upper Mt. Vernon Road around 12:45 p.m. Thursday.

It appears the driver made it out okay.

We are still working to get more information.

Water rescue in Vanderburgh Co. (WFIE)

