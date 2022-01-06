Crews called to another water rescue
Published: Jan. 6, 2022 at 3:52 PM CST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Vanderburgh County Dispatchers say crews were called to another water rescue.
This one happened shortly before 3:30 p.m. Thursday at Sand Pit and Old Green River.
Dispatchers confirm a car is in the water.
Earlier Thursday, crews were called to a different report of a car in the water. That one was on the west side.
