Crews called to another water rescue

(KY3)
By Jill Lyman
Published: Jan. 6, 2022 at 3:52 PM CST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Vanderburgh County Dispatchers say crews were called to another water rescue.

This one happened shortly before 3:30 p.m. Thursday at Sand Pit and Old Green River.

Dispatchers confirm a car is in the water.

Earlier Thursday, crews were called to a different report of a car in the water. That one was on the west side.

[Crews called to water rescue in Vanderburgh Co.]

