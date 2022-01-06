Castle boys basketball program continues to gel despite setback

PARADISE, Ind. (WFIE) - The Castle Knights boys basketball team is now 4-4 overall under longtime head coach Brian Gibson.

After losing starting point guard Jackson Mitchell to foot surgery at the start of the season, Brayden Bishop rose to the occasion.

Even with the loss of Mitchell early on, there is no shortage of talent. Junior guard Weston Aigner is the Knights’ leading scorer and Coach Gibson said “no one plays harder than Wes,” expect for senior forward Caleb Niehaus who has been a crucial leader on the floor.

“Everybody’s got their own little part, but everybody works together pretty well, and they all hustle, so that’s our main focus,” Niehaus said.

The unique factor with this team, as seen by the coaching staff, is their work ethic.

”This team plays harder than probably any other team that we’ve had in recent memory, and now they’ve started to add playing smart as well,” Gibson said.

On Tuesday the Knights snapped their four game losing streak, defeating Boonville 61-43.

“After that win against Boonville, we think we’re feeling pretty good and got a good head of steam going into these next two games,” Aigner said.

Friday night they play Memorial and Saturday they will host Barr-Reeve.

