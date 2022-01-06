Birthday Club
Car jumps curb, hits fence at Central H.S.

Crash at Central High School
Crash at Central High School(WFIE)
By Jill Lyman
Published: Jan. 6, 2022 at 11:35 AM CST
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Law enforcement agencies across the Tri-State have been called to slide-offs since the snow began to fall Thursday morning.

[Several roads covered as snow falls across Tri-State]

Once crash happened around 10:45 a.m. at Central High School.

We’re told a car jumped a curb, went down a hill, and hit a fence.

We have a crew getting information.

