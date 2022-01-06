Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Business FAQ
Advertisement

Amber Alert issued for missing 3-year-old girl in N.C.

Riley Harper Bockes
Riley Harper Bockes(WBTV)
By WBTV Web Staff and Gray News staff
Published: Jan. 5, 2022 at 7:55 PM CST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SANFORD, N.C. (WBTV/Gray News) - An Amber Alert was issued Wednesday for a missing 3-year-old girl in Lee County.

Riley Harper Bockes was reported missing from Lee Avenue in Sanford, North Carolina.

Her abductor is suspected to be 50-year-old Brent James Bockes, who is driving a Burgandy 2013 Toyota Avalon with an North Carolina license tag number TJC1491.

Riley is approximately 2 feet, 8 inches, weighing 30 pounds, with blonde hair and blue eyes.

Bockes is a white male, approximately 6 feet tall weighing 210 pounds, has brown hair and blue eyes. He has a large scar on his left wrist, a tattoo across the stomach and a tattoo on his upper right arm.

If you have any information regarding this abduction, call the Sanford Police Department immediately at (919) 777-1005, or call 911 or *HP.

Copyright 2022 WBTV via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police: Meth lab found in car after a traffic stop
Police: Meth lab found in car after traffic stop
Wayne County Sheriff's Deputy Sean Riley
Deputy Sean Riley laid to rest
Name released of driver killed in Daviess Co. crash
One person killed in collision in Henderson Co.
Trooper John S. Horton was killed during a traffic stop.
NC trooper, detained driver die after being hit by trooper’s brother during traffic stop

Latest News

The Philadelphia fire department works at the scene of a deadly row house fire in Philadelphia...
Philadelphia fire kills at least 12, including 8 children
Deadline to apply for tornado disaster assistance is Feb. 11
Boosters already are recommended for everyone 16 and older. Earlier this week, the Food and...
US urges COVID boosters starting at age 12 to fight omicron
Students will not be returning to classrooms in Chicago on Thursday.
No deal, no school: Chicago cancels classes for a 2nd day