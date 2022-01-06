5 out of Indiana’s 150 new COVID-19 deaths reported in area counties; Record new case numbers again

INDIANA (WFIE) - Thursday, the Indiana Department of Health reported 15,277 new COVID-19 cases and 150 new deaths.

The pandemic total in the state is 1,314,688 cases and 18,794 deaths.

The state map shows two new deaths in Gibson County, and one new death each in Vanderburgh, Warrick, and Dubois Counties.

It shows 515 new cases in Vanderburgh County, 178 new cases in Warrick County, 87 new cases in Dubois County, 33 new cases in Perry County, 36 new cases in Posey County, 103 new cases in Gibson County, 42 new cases in Spencer County, and 13 new cases in Pike County.

Click on the testing map at www.coronavirus.in.gov to find a testing location. Visit ourshot.in.gov to find a vaccination site.

Hoosiers aged 12 and up can be vaccinated and get a booster dose.

Here are the coronavirus totals in our part of Indiana:

Vanderburgh Co. - 39,936 cases, 516 deaths

Dubois Co. - 9,750 cases, 151 deaths

Warrick Co. - 14,100 cases, 207 deaths

Perry Co. - 3,317 cases, 54 deaths

Posey Co. - 4,665 cases, 46 deaths

Gibson Co. - 8,091 cases, 124 deaths

Spencer Co. - 4,079 cases, 55 deaths

Pike Co. - 2,835 cases, 45 deaths

