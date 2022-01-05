Birthday Club
White Flag issued in Daviess Co. due to forecasted cold weather

(WFIE)
By 14 News Staff
Published: Jan. 5, 2022 at 8:26 AM CST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - Daviess County has declared Wednesday, Thursday and Friday nights White Flag nights due to forecasted cold air temperature.

According to National Weather Service, a White Flag is declared when the temperature or wind chill is 15 degrees or lower.

The Daniel Pitino at 501 Walnut Street in Owensboro and St. Benedict’s at 1001 W 7th Street in Owensboro homeless shelters may not currently be at capacity.

If capacity is exceeded during this impending cold weather event, officials say Owensboro Christian Church (OCC) will be open as a warming center, offering bedding from 6:30 p.m. to 8:00 a.m.

If a warming center is required, the following transportation options are available:

1. Monday-Friday: Owensboro Transit System bus route, FREE for White Flag shelterees (two bus stops near Owensboro Christian Church).

2. Saturday or Sunday: a van will pick up those seeking shelter from Daniel Pitino Shelter and transport them to Owensboro Christian Church (Saturday: 5:45 P.M, Sunday: 6:15 P.M.)

3. Self-transport to the warming shelter anytime 6:30 p.m. to 10:00 p.m. White Flag nights. The White Flag shelter entrance will be between OCC entrances “C” and “D” on the New Hartford Rd side.

Officials say families, women and women with children should contact the Daniel Pitino Shelter (270-688-9000) and men should contact St. Benedict’s (270 541-1003) to inquire if the warming center is in operation, or if there are available bed spaces within one of the existing shelters.

The Daniel Pitino Shelter will also be offering to-go meals at the following times.

  • Breakfast (White Flag days only) - 8 a.m.
  • Lunch - Monday through Saturday - 11 a.m.
  • Lunch - Sundays - 2 p.m.
  • Dinner - Monday through Saturday - 5:30 p.m.
  • Dinner - Sundays - 6 p.m.

