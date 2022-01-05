Birthday Club
Wednesday Sunrise Headlines

By 14 News Staff
Published: Jan. 5, 2022 at 5:09 AM CST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
(WFIE) - A man was arrested after an overnight chase in Evansville. Deputies say four other people were in the car but were not taken into custody.

Today marks one week since Deputy Sean Riley was shot and killed in the line of duty. Friends, family and fellow law enforcement gathered in Fairfield to remember the fallen deputy.

The United States is hitting another new milestone in the pandemic. The nation has surpassed 57 million coronavirus cases.

This comes as the CDC will weigh in on booster shots for kids ages 12-15. The approval could be a major step for getting teachers and students safely back into the classroom.

Watch the rest of Sunrise live, right here.

