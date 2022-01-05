Birthday Club
Volunteers needed for tornado recovery in Hopkins Co.

By Declan Loftus
Published: Jan. 5, 2022 at 5:30 PM CST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
HOPKINS CO., Ky. (WFIE) - In Hopkins County, victims of the deadly storms can shop for necessities in a Walmart-style store in Madisonville.

But organizers of the store in the old Staples building say they are in urgent need of volunteers.

Help is needed to take in donations and help shoppers fill their carts.

Bill Rudd from the Hopkins County Fiscal Court has been overseeing this effort for the past three weeks.

He tells us with the large number of shoppers he’s seeing, he needs help as soon as possible.

“We had over 85 people that signed in yesterday just to come shop. I know that some of my volunteers have been here with me for the whole two and a half to three weeks. They’re getting tired, so any volunteers would be greatly appreciated. It’s a good blessing that’s going on,” said Rudd.

Rudd says shifts are typically from 9 a.m. until noon, and then noon until 3 p.m.

You can sign up to help here.

