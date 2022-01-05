Birthday Club
UE men’s basketball game at Indiana State postponed

University of Evansville men's basketball program.(WFIE)
By 14 News Staff
Published: Jan. 5, 2022 at 11:37 AM CST|Updated: 6 minutes ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Officials with the University of Evansville men’s basketball team announced their game Wednesday night against Indiana State has been postponed.

A press release states that Indiana State determined they will be unable to compete in the game.

Officials say the conference will try to reschedule the game, if possible.

Indiana State is scheduled to play at Drake on Saturday, January 8.

