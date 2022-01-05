Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
A Better You
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Advertisement

Therapy dogs visit Bremen Elementary School on first day back

Therapy dogs visit students at Bremen Elementary School on their first day back since...
Therapy dogs visit students at Bremen Elementary School on their first day back since December's deadly tornadoes.(Bremen Elementary School Facebook page)
By 14 News Staff
Published: Jan. 5, 2022 at 9:54 AM CST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BREMEN, Ky. (WFIE) - Students at Bremen Elementary School got a couple of special visitors on Tuesday.

Therapy dogs Grit and Bella came to show love and encouragement for students and staff.

Students returned to the classroom Tuesday for the first time since December’s deadly tornadoes.

School officials said in a social media post that they are committed to making sure their students feel safe, secure and loved. They said Tuesday was a great first step in that direction.

Copyright 2022 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Wayne County Sheriff's Deputy Sean Riley
Deputy Sean Riley laid to rest
Name released of driver killed in Daviess Co. crash
Police: Meth lab found in car after a traffic stop
Police: Meth lab found in car after traffic stop
Trooper John S. Horton was killed during a traffic stop.
NC trooper, detained driver die after being hit by trooper’s brother during traffic stop
One person killed in collision in Henderson Co.

Latest News

Police: 2 juveniles injured in separate shootings in Owensboro
Indiana health commissioner tests positive for COVID-19
Ray Tate
More charges filed against Ray Tate
White Flag issued in Daviess Co. due to forecasted cold weather