Therapy dogs visit Bremen Elementary School on first day back

BREMEN, Ky. (WFIE) - Students at Bremen Elementary School got a couple of special visitors on Tuesday.

Therapy dogs Grit and Bella came to show love and encouragement for students and staff.

Students returned to the classroom Tuesday for the first time since December’s deadly tornadoes.

School officials said in a social media post that they are committed to making sure their students feel safe, secure and loved. They said Tuesday was a great first step in that direction.

Copyright 2022 WFIE. All rights reserved.