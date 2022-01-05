Birthday Club
State Police give car tips ahead of forecasted snow

Driving in snow
By Josh Lucca
Published: Jan. 5, 2022 at 3:46 PM CST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - With snow preparations in full effect, here are a few tips on how to stay safe on the roads.

Sergeant Todd Ringle with Indiana State Police suggests to check your car’s battery, windshield wiper fluid, and heater to make sure they are in good condition before the snow comes.

Sgt. Ringle also advised to not let your gas tank get below half just in case you get stuck in the cold.

“We want to make sure that you have the means to keep you and your family safe for an extended period of time. So make sure that you have bottled water. Make sure that you have some non perishable food items. Warm items like blankets and coats and gloves. It’s always a great idea to have an extra phone charger. Also first aid kit, jumper cables,” said Sgt. Ringle.

He says while driving in snowy conditions, reduce your speed, and if you do get in an accident, the law requires you to move your vehicles from the roadway to prevent secondary accidents.

Copyright 2022 WFIE. All rights reserved.

