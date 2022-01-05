Sign up starts for Disaster SNAP Benefits for those impacted by deadly tornadoes

KENTUCKY (WFIE) - If you’ve been impacted by the deadly Western Kentucky tornadoes last month, you can now start applying for Disaster SNAP Benefits.

The short-term food help will assist Kentuckians living or working in the 14 counties impacted by the December tornadoes, including Hopkins, Muhlenberg and Ohio Counties.

You can apply for those benefits here, under the food assistance tab.

