Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
A Better You
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Advertisement

Sign up starts for Disaster SNAP Benefits for those impacted by deadly tornadoes

By 14 News Staff
Published: Jan. 5, 2022 at 5:52 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KENTUCKY (WFIE) - If you’ve been impacted by the deadly Western Kentucky tornadoes last month, you can now start applying for Disaster SNAP Benefits.

The short-term food help will assist Kentuckians living or working in the 14 counties impacted by the December tornadoes, including Hopkins, Muhlenberg and Ohio Counties.

You can apply for those benefits here, under the food assistance tab.

Copyright 2022 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Wayne County Sheriff's Deputy Sean Riley
Deputy Sean Riley laid to rest
Name released of driver killed in Daviess Co. crash
Police: Meth lab found in car after a traffic stop
Police: Meth lab found in car after traffic stop
Trooper John S. Horton was killed during a traffic stop.
NC trooper, detained driver die after being hit by trooper’s brother during traffic stop
One person killed in collision in Henderson Co.

Latest News

Crews respond to apartment complex fire in Evansville
Henderson Co. Schools to offer Youth Mental Health First Aid training sessions
Pretreated roads.
Indiana, Kentucky crews pretreating roads ahead of possible snow
Gov. Beshear to give State of Commonwealth Address