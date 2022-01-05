Birthday Club
Section of Wolf Hills Rd. closing due to rising Ohio River

((Source: Pexels/stock image))
By 14 News Staff
Published: Jan. 5, 2022 at 12:39 PM CST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
HENDERSON, Ky. (WFIE) - Officials with the city of Henderson say the Ohio River is on the rise because of all the rain we had over the weekend.

Due to this, crews will close Wolf Hills Road near the landfill sometime in the early afternoon on Wednesday.

Officials estimate that the closure will be in place until the first part of next week.

Barrels will be in place to mark the closure on the route.

Officials say the rising river also means that deer and other wildlife will be pushed out of the river bottoms and up onto U.S. 41-N near Audubon State Park as they seek higher ground.

Motorists should be cautious in the area.

