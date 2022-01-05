Birthday Club
Police: 2 juveniles injured in separate shootings in Owensboro

(WAVE 3 News)
By 14 News Staff
Published: Jan. 5, 2022 at 10:02 AM CST|Updated: 6 minutes ago
OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - Two juveniles were injured in separate shootings in Owensboro Tuesday night.

Officers say they first responded to the 700 block of Elm Street just before 7.

There, they say they found a juvenile with a single gunshot wound.

Officials say the juvenile was taken to the hospital with what are believed to be non-life-threatening injuries.

A couple of hours later, officers say they responded to the hospital when another juvenile was brought in with a gunshot wound.

They say that juvenile is also expected to be OK.

Authorities believe the second shooting happened in the 3100 block of Burlew Boulevard.

They ask you to call the Owensboro Police Department at 270-687-8888 or leave an anonymous tip with Crime Stoppers at 270-687-8484 if you have any information.

