Multiple schedule changes announced for UE men’s basketball

Three games will have changes
By Tamar Sher
Published: Jan. 4, 2022 at 10:39 PM CST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (WFIE) - The Missouri Valley Conference has announced schedule changes that will impact three University of Evansville men’s basketball games over the coming weeks.

Evansville and Illinois State will swap home dates for the regular season series. This weekend, the Purple Aces will travel to ISU on Sunday for a 1 p.m. game inside Redbird Arena.

On Sunday, Jan. 23, the Aces and Redbirds will square off inside the Ford Center. Tip time will be determined in the coming days.

UE’s trip to Valparaiso will shift ahead by a day to Wednesday, Feb. 2 and the start time will be announced at a later date.

Wednesday, UE is back on the road for a 6 p.m. CT contest at Indiana State.

