Muhlenberg Co. reaches 100 COVID-19 related deaths

MUHLENBERG CO., Ky. (WFIE) - The Muhlenberg County Health Department reports one new COVID-19 death and 64 new cases Wednesday.

This puts the total number of COVID related deaths in the county at the unfortunate milestone of 100.

Officials say there will be free COVID-19 testing at Muhlenberg County Health Department on January 10-12.

You must call for an appointment. Their number is 270-754-3200.

Kentucky residents can visit vaccine.ky.gov to find vaccine locations.

The Green River District Health Department, which covers most of our area’s other Kentucky counties releases new numbers on Tuesdays and Fridays.

Here are the all-time totals of confirmed positive cases and deaths in our area of Kentucky.

Daviess Co. - 20,532 cases, 318 deaths, 57.16% vaccinated

Muhlenberg Co. - 6,652 cases, 100 deaths

Hopkins Co. - 9,671 cases, 220 deaths

Ohio Co. - 5,278 cases, 91 deaths, 42.86% vaccinated

Henderson Co. - 9,016 cases, 137 deaths, 55.66% vaccinated

Webster Co. - 2,732 cases, 47 deaths, 49.85% vaccinated

McLean Co. - 1,790 cases, 44 deaths, 52.83% vaccinated

Union Co. - 2,975 cases, 47 deaths, 44.91% vaccinated

Hancock Co. - 1,667 cases, 21 deaths, 63.63% vaccinated

