More charges filed against Ray Tate

ST. CHARLES CO., Mo. (WFIE) - St. Charles County prosecutors in Missouri filed additional charges against Ray Tate.

Tate is charged in the murder of Wayne County Deputy Sean Riley. Deputy Riley was laid to rest on Tuesday.

Prosecutors filed a long list of 14 charges, including armed robbery and armed kidnapping.

Police say all that happened during the manhunt for him after he allegedly shot Deputy Riley on Interstate 64 in Illinois.

The Wayne County State’s Attorney’s Office has already issued murder charges against Tate for Riley’s death.

Prosecutors say federal charges could be coming.

