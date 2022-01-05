Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
A Better You
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Advertisement

More charges filed against Ray Tate

Ray Tate
Ray Tate(Clinton Co. Illinois Jail)
By 14 News Staff
Published: Jan. 5, 2022 at 8:57 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ST. CHARLES CO., Mo. (WFIE) - St. Charles County prosecutors in Missouri filed additional charges against Ray Tate.

Tate is charged in the murder of Wayne County Deputy Sean Riley. Deputy Riley was laid to rest on Tuesday.

Prosecutors filed a long list of 14 charges, including armed robbery and armed kidnapping.

Police say all that happened during the manhunt for him after he allegedly shot Deputy Riley on Interstate 64 in Illinois.

The Wayne County State’s Attorney’s Office has already issued murder charges against Tate for Riley’s death.

Prosecutors say federal charges could be coming.

Copyright 2022 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Wayne County Sheriff's Deputy Sean Riley
Deputy Sean Riley laid to rest
Name released of driver killed in Daviess Co. crash
Police: Meth lab found in car after a traffic stop
Police: Meth lab found in car after traffic stop
Trooper John S. Horton was killed during a traffic stop.
NC trooper, detained driver die after being hit by trooper’s brother during traffic stop
One person killed in collision in Henderson Co.

Latest News

Police: 2 juveniles injured in separate shootings in Owensboro
Therapy dogs visit students at Bremen Elementary School on their first day back since...
Therapy dogs visit Bremen Elementary School on first day back
Indiana health commissioner tests positive for COVID-19
White Flag issued in Daviess Co. due to forecasted cold weather