Man arrested after overnight chase in Evansville

By 14 News Staff
Published: Jan. 5, 2022 at 5:21 AM CST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - A man was arrested after an overnight chase in Evansville.

It started just after 12:30 Wednesday morning on Oak Hill near Maxwell.

The Vanderburgh County Sheriff’s Office says a deputy tried to stop a car for an expired license plate and it took off.

Deputies say the car hit stop sticks on 41.

It stopped just south of Petersburg Road.

The Sheriff’s Office says the driver was taken to jail. We’ll be checking in on what possible charges he could be facing.

Deputies say four other people were in the car but were not taken into custody.

They say no one was hurt in the incident.

