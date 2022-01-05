Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
A Better You
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Advertisement

Indiana, Kentucky crews pretreating roads ahead of possible snow

Pretreated roads.
Pretreated roads.(VDOT)
By 14 News Staff
Published: Jan. 5, 2022 at 5:41 AM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - With the possibility of snow on the way, crews have already started pretreating roads.

In an update posted online, Evansville Mayor Lloyd Winneke says crews will be back out Wednesday.

He says the street maintenance department will also have trucks ready to go if needed.

The Kentucky Department of Transportation is also anticipating potential snow and are pretreating roads accordingly.

Copyright 2022 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Wayne County Sheriff's Deputy Sean Riley
Deputy Sean Riley laid to rest
Name released of driver killed in Daviess Co. crash
Police: Meth lab found in car after a traffic stop
Police: Meth lab found in car after traffic stop
Trooper John S. Horton was killed during a traffic stop.
NC trooper, detained driver die after being hit by trooper’s brother during traffic stop
One person killed in collision in Henderson Co.

Latest News

Crews respond to apartment complex fire in Evansville
Henderson Co. Schools to offer Youth Mental Health First Aid training sessions
Sign up starts for Disaster SNAP Benefits for those impacted by deadly tornadoes.
Sign up starts for Disaster SNAP Benefits for those impacted by deadly tornadoes
Gov. Beshear to give State of Commonwealth Address