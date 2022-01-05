Indiana, Kentucky crews pretreating roads ahead of possible snow

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - With the possibility of snow on the way, crews have already started pretreating roads.

In an update posted online, Evansville Mayor Lloyd Winneke says crews will be back out Wednesday.

He says the street maintenance department will also have trucks ready to go if needed.

The Kentucky Department of Transportation is also anticipating potential snow and are pretreating roads accordingly.

Copyright 2022 WFIE. All rights reserved.