Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
A Better You
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Advertisement

Indiana health commissioner tests positive for COVID-19

(WNDU)
By 14 News Staff
Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) - Indiana’s health commissioner has tested positive for COVID-19, the second time she has been infected.

The state health department announced Wednesday that Dr. Kristina Box was isolating at home after getting the results of a rapid test she took on Tuesday.

Box sought the test after experiencing symptoms including muscle aches, chills, coughing and a sore throat.

Box has been Gov. Eric Holcomb’s top adviser throughout the COVID-19 pandemic.

She previously had a mild coronavirus infection in October 2020 before vaccinations were available.

The department says Box is fully vaccinated and received a booster dose in November.

Copyright 2022 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Wayne County Sheriff's Deputy Sean Riley
Deputy Sean Riley laid to rest
Name released of driver killed in Daviess Co. crash
Police: Meth lab found in car after a traffic stop
Police: Meth lab found in car after traffic stop
Trooper John S. Horton was killed during a traffic stop.
NC trooper, detained driver die after being hit by trooper’s brother during traffic stop
One person killed in collision in Henderson Co.

Latest News

Police: 2 juveniles injured in separate shootings in Owensboro
Therapy dogs visit students at Bremen Elementary School on their first day back since...
Therapy dogs visit Bremen Elementary School on first day back
Ray Tate
More charges filed against Ray Tate
White Flag issued in Daviess Co. due to forecasted cold weather