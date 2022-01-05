Henderson Co. Schools to offer Youth Mental Health First Aid training sessions

HENDERSON CO., Ky. (WFIE) - Starting this month, Henderson County Schools will offer free Youth Mental Health First Aid training sessions.

It’s designed to teach parents, family members, caregivers and others how to help teens who are experiencing a mental health or addictions challenge.

The first training session takes place Wednesday, January 12 at the Henderson County School Professional Development Center.

That’s happening from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

We’re told each session will have a 15 person capacity for social distancing.

You can find more training dates here.

