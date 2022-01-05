Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
A Better You
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Advertisement

Henderson Co. Schools to offer Youth Mental Health First Aid training sessions

By 14 News Staff
Published: Jan. 5, 2022 at 6:03 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HENDERSON CO., Ky. (WFIE) - Starting this month, Henderson County Schools will offer free Youth Mental Health First Aid training sessions.

It’s designed to teach parents, family members, caregivers and others how to help teens who are experiencing a mental health or addictions challenge.

The first training session takes place Wednesday, January 12 at the Henderson County School Professional Development Center.

That’s happening from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

We’re told each session will have a 15 person capacity for social distancing.

You can find more training dates here.

Copyright 2022 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Wayne County Sheriff's Deputy Sean Riley
Deputy Sean Riley laid to rest
Name released of driver killed in Daviess Co. crash
Police: Meth lab found in car after a traffic stop
Police: Meth lab found in car after traffic stop
Trooper John S. Horton was killed during a traffic stop.
NC trooper, detained driver die after being hit by trooper’s brother during traffic stop
One person killed in collision in Henderson Co.

Latest News

Crews respond to apartment complex fire in Evansville
Sign up starts for Disaster SNAP Benefits for those impacted by deadly tornadoes.
Sign up starts for Disaster SNAP Benefits for those impacted by deadly tornadoes
Pretreated roads.
Indiana, Kentucky crews pretreating roads ahead of possible snow
Gov. Beshear to give State of Commonwealth Address