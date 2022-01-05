Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
Penguin Cam
A Better You
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Advertisement

Greenville Fire Department responds to fully engulfed shed

By Monica Watkins
Published: Jan. 4, 2022 at 10:53 PM CST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREENVILLE, Ky. (WFIE) - Greenville Fire Department responded to a call for a shed fully engulfed in flames Tuesday evening.

They say it happened around 5:40 p.m. in the first block of Henderson Lane and Kentucky Boy Lane.

GFD says when they arrived the shed was fully involved with no immediate exposures.

Officials say no injuries were reported.

The fire is currently under investigation.

Copyright 2022 WFIE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Wayne County Sheriff's Deputy Sean Riley
Deputy Sean Riley laid to rest
Name released of driver killed in Daviess Co. crash
Police: Meth lab found in car after a traffic stop
Police: Meth lab found in car after traffic stop
Trooper John S. Horton was killed during a traffic stop.
NC trooper, detained driver die after being hit by trooper’s brother during traffic stop
One person killed in collision in Henderson Co.

Latest News

Greenville Fire Department responds to fully engulfed shed
Greenville Fire Department responds to fully engulfed shed
Deputy Sean Riley laid to rest
Deputy Sean Riley laid to rest
1/4 14 First Look
1/4 14 First Look
Bedford Township Fire crews remember Deputy Sean Riley
Bedford Township Fire crews remember Deputy Sean Riley