Greenville Fire Department responds to fully engulfed shed

GREENVILLE, Ky. (WFIE) - Greenville Fire Department responded to a call for a shed fully engulfed in flames Tuesday evening.

They say it happened around 5:40 p.m. in the first block of Henderson Lane and Kentucky Boy Lane.

GFD says when they arrived the shed was fully involved with no immediate exposures.

Officials say no injuries were reported.

The fire is currently under investigation.

