EVSC preparing for winter weather

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - With snow expected Thursday across the Tri-State, local schools are taking steps to get ahead of the storm.

Officials with the Evansville Vanderburgh School Corporation say they will monitor the incoming weather system until it clears the Tri-State.

Jason Woebkenberg says, ideally, the corporation will be able to keep both students and staff in the classrooms, but if the weather gets too risky, they have a couple options on the table.

That includes virtual learning days, traditional snow days, early dismissals and even two-hour delays.

”That would really only apply to a situation where we thought that additional two hours would really give us a great advantage,” says Woebkenberg, “and that typically doesn’t happen very often, but certainly if we thought that would make the difference between being able to go to school or not, it’s an option on the table that we would consider.”

Woebkenberg says winter weather can often lead to last-minute decisions as the systems roll through.

”Things are subject to change in the world of weather,” says Woebkenberg.

Moving forward, Woebkenberg says school officials will contact families as soon as possible once a decision is made.

That includes through the corporations notification system, which will alert families via phone call, email and an opted-in text message.

“We will continue to watch it closely throughout the rest of the day, tonight, early into the morning tomorrow,” says Woebkenberg, “and if it were to come during the school day, we’ll be watching conditions closely throughout the school day. Again, we always want to make sure people stay as safe as possible.”

As we move deeper into the winter season, Woebkenberg suggests families create a back-up plan for childcare, should students need to stay home last minute.

