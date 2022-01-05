DCPS announces new plan for snow days

DAVIESS CO., Ind. (WFIE) - Don’t worry, students. Snow days aren’t completely going away at Daviess County Public Schools.

If there is just one “snow day” called, you’re still free to go sledding or build a snowman. Those days will be made up with the school’s built in “make up” days.

However, if there is more than one day in a row out because of the weather, the school district has come up with a plan called “DCPS@Home.”

Elementary students , which are preschool through grade five, have been given packets that include five days’ worth of assignments. Assignments include areas such as reading, math, writing, science and social studies. These packets are to remain at the child’s home for use when a DCPS@Home day is designated, and the assignments are also posted on the district website at www.dcps.org/athome (Assignment links will go “live” when DCPS@Home days are announced.)

If DCPS schools are closed for more than one day in a row, DCPS@Home is intended to begin on the second day. Schools will communicate with families regarding which day’s assignment from this packet should be completed on that day.

Middle and high schools will communicate with their students regarding a schedule for Google Meets.

Students will log on at designated times and remain present throughout the session, and will complete assigned work.

Students will have five school days to submit completed work.

Teachers will be available throughout the day at designated times to provide assistance.

DCPS@Home days will not have to be made up at the end of the year.

Superintendent Matt Robbins said, “We are proud to continue the strong partnership between schools and homes as we work together on behalf of our students. DCPS@Home provides an opportunity for students to remain engaged with meaningful learning experiences without interruption in the event of winter weather that causes schools to be closed.”

