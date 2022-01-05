Breezy, Colder

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Partly sunny, breezy, and colder as high temps drop into the mid to upper 30s. West winds gusting 25 to 30 miles an hour.

Thursday, colder with occasional light snow as high temps drop into the lower 20s. Snow accumulation 1-inch of or less. Thursday night, partly cloudy and bitter cold. Low temps dropping to 7-10 degrees.

Friday, partly sunny and cold as high temps only reach the lower 20s...which is 20-degrees below normal.

