Accumulating snow Thursday

By Jeff Lyons
Published: Jan. 5, 2022 at 1:41 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) -Sunshine poked through the clouds for the first half of Wednesday. Afternoon temps reached the lower 40s as forecast. Clouds and sharply colder air will move into the Tri-State Wednesday night. Lows on Thursday morning will drop to around 18, with the wind chill near zero. Snow will move into the area from west to east by mid-morning. Heaviest snowfall should occur over western Kentucky, where up to 3″ will be possible, especially in Hopkins and Muhlenberg counties. Snow amounts will taper down north of the Ohio River, with around an inch likely in Evansville, Henderson and Owensboro. With the cold temps, everything will stick and we will likely see slick driving conditions by late morning on Thursday through the afternoon commute. Snow moves out Thursday night and temps will sink into the single digits Friday morning. Again, sub-zero wind chills possible. Over the weekend, south winds will push temperatures back into the 40s with rain likely late Saturday night and Sunday.

Copyright 2022 WFIE. All rights reserved.

