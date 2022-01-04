Birthday Club
Ask the Expert
A Better You
Cream of the Crop
14 Job Link
Advertisement

US flight cancellations ease a bit but still running high

By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 4, 2022 at 11:05 AM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(AP) - Better weather is helping some travelers get home after the New Year’s holiday, but airlines are still canceling a high number of flights.

By late Tuesday morning on the East Coast, airlines had scrubbed more than 1,200 flights for the day.

That’s a very high number but not compared with Monday’s disruptions, which included more than 3,200 canceled flights. Southwest Airlines has canceled more than 300 flights, or 10% of its schedule for the day.

The number of canceled flights began rising Dec. 24, and several airlines blamed it on crew shortages due to the spreading omicron variant of COVID-19.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Driver killed in Daviess Co. crash
Police: Meth lab found in car after a traffic stop
Police: Meth lab found in car after traffic stop
Ind. health officials release new school COVID-19 guidelines
Ind. health officials release new school COVID-19 guidelines
Vanderburgh County deputies say they pulled over a person for speeding, which led them to two...
Traffic stop leads to drug arrests in Vanderburgh Co.
Evansville couple become parents to southern Indiana’s first babies born in 2022
Evansville couple become parents to southern Indiana’s first babies born in 2022

Latest News

Green River District reports 11 new COVID deaths & 1,495 cases over past week
Washington Football Team takes the field before a NFL football game between the Philadelphia...
Washington to reveal new name Feb. 2; won’t be RedWolves
Interstate 95 is seen Tuesday morning. Motorists spent all night stranded on the roadway.
Hundreds stranded all night on snowy highway in Virginia
FILE - New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo prepares to board a helicopter after announcing his...
Prosecutor drops groping charge against former NY Gov. Cuomo